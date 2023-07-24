Boyz II Men will be performing at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Saturday, July 29.
Boyz II Men is a hugely successful vocal harmony group best known for songs such as “End of the Road” and “On Bended Knee.”
Also featured at the concert will be Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, Mario, and special guest MKY.
For more information, visit www.toyota-arena.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.