Uptown Funk, a Bruno Mars tribute band, will be performing a free outdoor concert in Fontana on Thursday, June 30.
The show will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Boulevard, as part of the City of Fontana’s Summer Concert Series.
The concerts will continue on Thursdays through the end of July. Attendees are invited to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy evenings of lively music. There will also be food and novelty vendors, crafts, and attractions.
The rest of the schedule includes:
July 7 — Dreaming of You (Selena tribute)
July 14 — Soto (Latin/funk)
July 21 — Woodie and the Longboards (Beach Boys/Eagles tribute)
July 28 — Stevie Nicks Illusion (Stevie Nicks tribute)
For more information, visit Events.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6954.
This photo is of a summer concert that took place at Miller Park earlier this year. The next concert will feature Uptown Funk, a Bruno Mars tribute band, on Thursday, June 30. (Photo by Connie Mendoza)
