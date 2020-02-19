BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet will be performing Cajun music at Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Born out of the rich Acadian ancestry and driven by the hypnotic fiddle playing and soulful vocals of its creator, Michael Doucet, BeauSoleil was the first Cajun band to win a Grammy Award (1998), and landed another in 2010.
The group's distinctive sound derives from the distilled spirits of New Orleans jazz, blues, rock, folk, swamp pop, zydeco, country, and bluegrass.
Tickets are $42 for Gold Level ($40 for seniors) and $48 for Platinum Level.
The Lewis Family Playhouse is located inside Victoria Gardens. For more information, visit www.lewisfamilyplayhouse.com.
