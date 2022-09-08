The record-breaking heatwave may have moved the Cal State San Bernardino Performing Arts Center groundbreaking ceremony indoors, but that didn’t stop the event from being a lively and significant moment for the CSUSB community.
The Sept. 7 event brought nearly 300 CSUSB administrators, faculty, staff, students and community members together in the Santos Manuel Student Union South to officially break ground for the new 73,337-square-foot Performing Arts Center.
The center, which will be located south of the existing Performing Arts Building, will offer a 500-seat theater and music instruction space. The $126,907,000 construction project is scheduled to open during the 2024-25 academic year.
“Providing our students with 21st century resources means that they require access to state-of-the-art facilities. Therefore, our campus needs both to refresh and build new over time,” said CSUSB President Tomás D. Morales during the event, who expressed his joy for attending CSUSB musical and theatrical performances. “I know that you agree with me that our students deserve the very best. They have that already with their faculty – now we need to ensure that they have it in their learning spaces.”
Morales also thanked Stan and Ellen Weisser ’68, longtime supporters of Cal State San Bernardino who gave an invaluable gift of $300,000 for the new Performing Arts Center. The university has named the performing arts foyer the Ellen and Stan Weisser Foyer.
The center will provide modern teaching, rehearsal and performance spaces necessary for a modern performing arts program.
Creating a new 500-seat performing arts theater will allow the university to provide a more equitable educational experience that reflects the excellence of the theater arts and music programs at CSUSB.
At completion, the theater will be the only one of its size and quality in the Inland Empire, and will allow more of the area’s community to experience the highly acclaimed productions from CSUSB student-performers and student-musicians. The building will also create a new “front door” to the campus that shows a modern and forward-looking face to visitors and the larger community.
“Once its doors open, we will be able to provide invaluable learning experiences for our students and further bridge the connection between our campus and local communities,” said Morales. “Because this groundbreaking is for a groundbreaker of a project for the IE.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.