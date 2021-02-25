The Lewis Library and Technology Center is inviting residents to join on Facebook and Zoom for the "Celebrating Dr. Seuss" virtual event from March 1-6.
This week of crafts and performances, which usually takes place inside the library building, will instead be on Livestream due to COVID-19 restrictions.
• On Tuesday, March 2 at 4 p.m., there will be a Facebook Livestream of “A Cat and a Hat Magic With Seuss Show."
• Grab and Go craft kits can now be picked up at the library, which is open four days per week. A Seussical Craft instructional video will be posted on Facebook on Wednesday, March 3 at 5:30 p.m., and a Hats Off to Art Night instructional video will be posted on Facebook on Thursday, March 4 at 5:30 p.m..
• Interested persons can contact the library to sign up for a Dr. Seuss themed virtual storytime over Zoom.
• In order to earn the chance to win a grand prize, persons can sign up on Beanstack and enter the secret code given at the end of each craft video and program.
All activities are free and open to all ages. The Lewis Library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue in Fontana. For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
