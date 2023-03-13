Celtic Spells, a show starring Máiréad Nesbitt, a founding member of Celtic Woman, will be at the Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga.
The performance will be on Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m.
Celtic violinist Nesbitt, a Grammy and Emmy Award-nominated artist and composer, is presenting a new production of storytelling and spellbinding traditions. Set in Ireland in the early 1900s, Nesbitt plays the muse -- for a young Protestant man who caught the eyes of a young Catholic woman. This nine-piece musical journey tells their passionate story through dance and vocals.
Lewis Family Playhouse is at the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center, 12505 Cultural Center Drive. For more information, call (909) 477-2752.
