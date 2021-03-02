It's been almost a year since Center Stage Theater in Fontana was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, and there is still no definite time frame for bringing the venue's popular live shows back for local audiences.
Todd and Jennifer Vigiletti, who oversee operations at Center Stage, provided an update on social media recently, saying that they are very glad that progress is being made in the fight against COVID-19, but so far the theater has not been able to take advantage of the improved conditions.
"We are encouraged to see other business sectors slowly opening up and, of course, even MORE so to see that case rates are declining and that there is hope on the horizon," Todd Vigiletti said. "So, you may be asking, what about Center Stage? When will you be back up and running?
"At this time, the truth is, we are still not sure. The state of California still has not released any sort of true guidelines in relation to entertainment venues and so we wait ... and wait .... and wait. We are hopeful that perhaps by summer's end or the fall season we can get started in some capacity, but we still do not know for sure. What we do know, however, is that we are SO appreciative of all of your support over these past 12 months. We truly have been inspired by your well wishes throughout this time."
While the building has been closed, Center Stage has still been presenting some virtual musical specials to entertain its fans, including a Holiday Follies show and New Year's Eve celebration last December.
In addition, Todd and Jennifer have stayed busy by offering custom e-singing telegrams. Todd has written more than 100 parody songs over the years, and he and his wife decided last year that they might as well use his talents to entertain Center Stage's admirers on a virtual basis.
"We set up a video studio right away, took orders, started writing lyrics and warmed up our vocal chords. Our loyal theater customers gratefully took to our new idea and now we are creating special songs to share with anyone in the world. And that, my friends, is the story of how E-SingingTelegrams.com was born," they wrote.
Center Stage opened in 2008 at 8463 Sierra Avenue and has become widely known for Broadway-style productions, touring artists, and community events. Several weddings and other private gatherings have also taken place there.
Todd Vigiletti thanked everyone who has supported the theater over the years and told them to feel free to send an email to todd@stargazerproductions.com.
"We would love to hear from you!" he said. "You can also let the City of Fontana know that you are anxious for us to get started again. They are doing all they can to support us, but I am sure they would also like to know that you want Jennifer, myself, and Center Stage to come back as soon as possible."
For more information, connect with Center Stage on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
