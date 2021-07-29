Center Stage Theater in Fontana will open its 2021 season with a “Saturday Night Supper Club” event on Saturday, July 31.
This show, which features Big Band music and swing dancing, will include performances by Todd and Jennifer Vigiletti, the Stargazer Orchestra, and special guest star David Burnham (a Fontana High School graduate and Broadway actor).
This will be the first live show at Center Stage since March of 2020.
The season will continue on Saturday, Aug. 14, when Burnham will be singing in a presentation entitled “Celebrating Tom Jones starring David Burnham.”
Center Stage is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue. For more information, visit www.centerstagefontana.com or call (909) 429-7469.
