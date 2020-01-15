Due to popular demand, Center Stage Theater in Fontana will be presenting another special Murder Mystery Weekend on Saturday, Jan. 18.
This event, featuring an entirely new show, includes a full three–course luncheon or dinner intertwined with devilishly fun entertainment.
From the moment guests arrive, they are greeted by a quirky cast of characters that will give you a glimpse into what is about to come.
The show, entitled “Murder Wasn’t on the Menu,” is presented in three acts between courses; however, even while dining, the mysterious cast of characters engage guests in quiet conversation about the mystery at hand.
The buzz around the wedding of Samantha Singleton (Seattle coffee heiress) to Brandon Barry (Hollywood actor and heir to the Barry Automobile fortune) has been huge. Everyone has gathered for their wedding rehearsal dinner, but everyone is not holding their peace. Someone isn’t going to make it to the altar.
There will be shows at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Center Stage is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 429-7469 or visit www.centerstagefontana.com.
