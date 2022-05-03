Center Stage Theater will be presenting “New York City Rhythm in the Key of B” during the weekend of May 7-8.
This special show pays tribute to the music of Billy Joel, Barry Manilow, Bobby Darin, Barbra Streisand, and Bette Midler.
Todd and Jennifer Vigiletti and the Stargazer Orchestra will be performing.
Center Stage is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue in Fontana. For more information, call (909) 429-7469 or visit centerstagefontana.com.
