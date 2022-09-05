Chaffey College will reopen its Wignall Museum for the first time in two years for an in-person presentation of “Home Edition,” a diverse collection of paintings, sculptures and other works of art.
The “Home Edition” exhibition will open Sept. 6 and run through Nov. 12, with an artist reception set for 4 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the museum.
“Not only are staff and students slowly returning to campus, but so is the community,” said Wignall Director Rebecca Trawick. “It just seemed like a great opportunity to bring together this diverse group of artists and cultural workers."
When Chaffey closed to the public in March 2020, the Wignall shifted all of its events online. The virtual version of “Home Edition” included online talks and workshops, as well as online art exhibitions by students, faculty, alumni and community members.
The community will be able to see various works from 32 artists, including a 90-foot sculptural fiber piece by Los Angeles artist Amanda Maciel Antunes called “I’ve Got Something to Tell You.” Antunes brought the cloth with her during frequent hiking trips amid the pandemic and embroidered it with various messages at the top of a mountain.
Texas artist Willie Baronet will present his “We Are All Homeless” project, an installation of cardboard signs that he purchased across 24 cities from people experiencing homelessness.
Chaffey alumna Jody Cavalier will present her “I Want Food” manifesto -- a piece to illustrate food insecurity.
Various faculty works of art will also be displayed in Home Edition.
The reception will include video projections, poetry readings, music and appearances by various groups such as Curious Publishing, the Chaffey Review and The Breeze, the college’s student-run newspaper.
“We’re really excited to return to a physical exhibition,” Trawick said. “We learned a lot during the pandemic and were happy we could rise to the occasion and provide virtual content, but it’s very exciting to return to a physical space.”
The exhibition will be in the Wignall Museum of Contemporary Art and the Center for the Arts Building A (CAA) at the Rancho Cucamonga campus, 5885 Haven Avenue. The Wignall’s fall hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday or by appointment. Contact rebecca.trawick@chaffey.edu or (909) 652-6493 to schedule a visit.
