Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga will screen the documentary “Singing Our Way to Freedom” (the story of Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez) and will host a discussion with the film’s director on Thursday, March 5.
Sanchez, a musician who came from humble beginnings as a farmworker in Blythe, served as a civil rights activist alongside Cesar Chavez in the 1960s. The film chronicles his transformation from being marginalized to a charismatic social activist.
Sanchez’s story will resonate with the Chaffey community because he was the first person in his family to go to college, said Professor of Sociology Anthony Guaracha. Chaffey’s population of first-generation college students is more than 40 percent. Sanchez attended San Diego State University.
“We want to empower our students and give them a sense of belonging on campus,” Guaracha said. “This documentary serves both purposes, but we also hope it inspires the greater campus community.”
Director Paul Espinoza, an award-winning filmmaker who has produced films for nearly 40 years, will attend the screening and answer questions afterward.
The film will begin at 7 p.m. on March 5 at Chaffey's Rancho Cucamonga campus, 5885 Haven Avenue, Center of the Arts-A, Room 211. A student resource fair will precede the screening at 6 p.m.
To register, visit http://www.chaffey-college.ticketleap.com. For more information, email anthony.guaracha@chaffey.edu or call (909) 652-7415.
