Charo, a world-famous musician, will be the first performer of the upcoming 2023-24 season at Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga.
Saturday, Sept. 16 will be a night of “Cuchi-Cuchi” with Charo, who has twice been voted “Best Flamenco Guitarist.” Charo, who is instantly recognizable for her witty humor and lovable accent, will be performing her original hits and classical masterpieces.
Joining her will be special guest Scott Wood, aka “Mr. Punchline,” a stand-up comic.
The rest of the schedule for the upcoming year at Lewis Family Playhouse includes live music, comedy, musicals, dance performances, magic shows, and family favorites.
----- SCHEDULED PERFORMANCES are:
Sept. 24 — Feelin’ Good: The Ultimate Michael Bublé Experience
Sept. 28 — TLR — Experience The Eagles
Sept. 29 — Animaniacs
Sept. 30 — “God’s Trying to Tell You Something,” a gospel musical
Oct. 13 — Shemekia Copeland
Oct. 20-29 — Inland Valley Repertory Theatre presents “The Addams Family”
Nov. 1 — Kenny G
Nov. 3 — Banda Maguey
Nov. 4 — The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience
Nov. 17 — Marshall Charloff and the Purple Xperience (Prince tribute)
Nov. 18 — Capitol Comedy
Dec. 2-10 — “The Nutcracker”
Dec. 15-16 — Stargazer Productions presents “Tibbies’ Holiday Follies”
Jan. 13, 2024 — Cirque Zuma Zuma
Jan. 14 — The Graduates (Simon and Garfunkel tribute)
Feb. 23-24 — CBU Opera Theater presents: “Dido and Aeneas” and “Trial by Jury”
March 2-10 — Inland Pacific Ballet presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”
March 15-24 — Valverde Stage Production Inc. presents “Legally Blonde The Musical”
March 29 — Malo, Tierra Legacy and Thee Midniters
March 30 — It’s Magic!
April 27-28 — Inland Pacific Ballet presents “Cinderella”
May 11-18 — Inland Valley Repertory Theatre for Young Audiences presents “Curious George.”
The Lewis Family Playhouse is located at 12505 Cultural Center Drive in Victoria Gardens. For more information, visit www.lewisfamilyplayhouse.com or call (909) 477-2752.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.