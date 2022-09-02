The 7th Annual “UNITY in commUNITY” Chillin’ N Grillin’ Barbecue Cookoff will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 in Fontana.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sports Pavilion in Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue (adjacent to the Jessie Turner Center).
The event combines award-winning barbecue with music, dance, information booths and activities for kids.
There will be several emergency response vehicles on display along with a metal beam from the Twin Towers.
Chllin’ N Grillin’ is a collaboration of the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, Fontana Police Officers Association, and City of Fontana.
Ellen Turner, the president of the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, said persons can purchase their Chillin’ N Grillin’ ticket in advance by Sept. 6 by taking advantage of a special advanced price of $10 per adult and $1 per child under the age of 8. Zelle, PayPal, and Cash app are accepted. For more information, call Turner at (909) 333-9950.
For additional information about the event, email Vernall Townsend at vpdeany@gmail.com.
