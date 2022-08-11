The 7th Annual “UNITY in commUNITY” Chillin’ N Grillin’ Barbecue Cookoff will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Fontana Park Sports Pavilion, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana.
The event will be hosted by the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, Fontana Police Officers Association, City of Fontana, and the Fontana Chamber of Commerce.
Jason Delair, president of the Fontana Police Officers Association, said the event aims to build on the city’s community-police relationship.
“We believe this community/police event is very important because we have made friends and built trust with community members who initially were somewhat suspicious of police and why we do what we do to protect the community,” he said.
The first event was held in 2016 and it has been held every year since then except for 2020, when it was canceled based on the economic lockdown attributed to COVID-19.
There will be jumpers and activities for kids, vendors, and first responder emergency vehicles including a SWAT truck, historic and current police and fire vehicles.
Performing will be the Summit High School Band along with several other entertainers, including Route 66 Dancability with Miss Lisa and Summit High School dancers.
The cost is $5 for the first person and $1 for each additional family member.
Ellen Turner, president of the Concerned Citizens, said, “Chillin’ N Grillin’ has bridged the gap with the community and local law enforcement. It has been very successful every year. We invite the community to attend for great family fun, good entertainment, and good barbecue. It’s like a Fontana family reunion.”
Other city dignitaries who are committed to attend are City Council Members Phillip Cothran, John Roberts, and Jesse Sandoval, along with City Clerk Germaine Key and City Treasurer Janet Koehler-Brooks.
Judges of the barbecue competition include Draymond Crawford, Pastor Danny Vasquez, Phillip Cothran, and Pastor Dwight Cooper.
“This event links all of us and helps unify communities throughout the city of Fontana,” said Mayor Acquanetta Warren, who strongly supports the event. “And the barbecue is truly award winning. Please come join us.”
