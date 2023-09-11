The 7th Annual Chillin N’ Grillin Barbecue Competition will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Fontana.
The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will take place in the Sports Pavilion near the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Entertainment will be provided by the Summit High School Band, and there will also be a car show.
Entry is $10 (free for children under age 5).
The event is coordinated by the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, the City of Fontana, the Rialto/Fontana NAACP, and the Home Depot.
Vendors and grillers wanting more information can contact Vernall Townsend at (951) 544-5545 or deany54@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.