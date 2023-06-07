Cirque Italia will be presenting shows in Fontana on June 8-12.
The brand new production tells the story of an epic pirate adventure which ends with the discovery of a buried treasure.
The audience will see swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid.
There will be no animals used in the performance.
The show will take place under a white and blue big top tent at 16649 Valley Boulevard, across from Cardenas Market, west of Sierra Avenue.
Performances are on Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 10 at 1:30, 4:30, and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 11 at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; and Monday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased through the website (cirqueitalia.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572. For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com.
