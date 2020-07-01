The City of Fontana's Community Services Department is continuing its mission to help keep residents energized and healthy despite the challenges created by the coronavirus crisis.
The city has been offering a Connect2Play Virtual Summer Camp filled with fun, hands-on projects and activities. Only a few sessions remain, and so interested persons are invited to register at SummerCamps.Fontana.org.
Residents can also stay connected and informed through the city's Virtual Recreation Center at Recreation.Fontana.org.
This summer, the Community Services Department has distributed more than 10,000 educational activity packs to students.
In addition, more than 2.4 million meals have been served to 524,792 youth through the Fontana Unified School District's Grab and Go meal program.
Since the city's closure in March due to the pandemic, the Community Services Department has also delivered 24,500 meals to senior citizens.
"The Community Services Department is dedicated to ensuring that the Fontana community members have services and resources to maintain healthy lives, grow meaningful relationships and extraordinary experiences," the city said in a Facebook post. "Although department programs have been adjusted during this unique time, the Community Services Department is here to serve you."
Persons with questions or assistance needs can call (909) 349-6900.
