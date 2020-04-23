In an effort to support the Fontana community during the stay-at-home period due to COVID-19, the City of Fontana Community Services Department is providing health and wellness, educational, and recreational resources and services geared toward all ages and abilities.
Necessary policy and practice changes have been implemented for the Community Services Department facilities and programs in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the city said in a news release.
"The City understands the changes may be challenging and appreciates the community’s help in taking necessary precautions to stay safe," officials said.
Despite the current challenges, the following resources are being offered to support the Fontana residents' needs through this epidemic:
----- VIRTUAL RECREATION CENTER
A Virtual Recreation Center has been established at Recreation.Fontana.org, providing a variety of resources, educational and fun at-home opportunities focused on online learning as well as recreation activities, allowing the community to stay connected and engaged. The diverse topics include STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math), special needs, nature, fitness, wellness and nutrition. The webpage includes three sub-pages that offer several links of information regarding the topics of: Stay Active, Stay Connected, and Stay Informed.
----- PARKS AND TRAILS
City parks, trails and open spaces have always served as places where people can find respite and seek peace and restoration. The city is committed to maintaining these spaces to keep them safe and benefit the community during these challenging times. Fontana has more than 40 parks, and they are being checked daily through the department’s Park Monitor Program from Sunday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The park monitors evaluate park conditions as well as support community customer service park needs. Outdoor exercise is encouraged as long as residents practice social distancing and wear face coverings in accordance with the public health guidance.
----- YOUTH PROGRAMMING AND SCHOOL DISTRICT PARTNERSHIP
The Community Services Department is in its 13th year in partnership with the Fontana Unified School District (FUSD) as the provider of the Fontana After School Program made possible by the district’s award of the After School Education and Safety (ASES) grant. In an effort to support the program, the district, participants as well as community youth city-wide, the After School Program staff members have assisted by providing a variety of educational resources and activities. Staff has provided more than 10,000 educational activity packs in addition to more than 50 online educational actives available at Recreation.Fontana.org and through the FUSD website. Subjects include:
• STEAM
• Arts and crafts
• Virtual field trips
• Special needs
• Brain exercises
• Physical fitness
• Home teaching resources
The online activities are available both in English and Spanish. Along with FUSD, the City is also working in collaboration with the Fontana Boys and Girls Club to expand community education and recreation opportunities during the school closure to support at-home learning to community families.
The Fontana After School Program is also assisting FUSD with staff support at the essential free Grab and Go Meals Program, providing free breakfast and lunch to youth ages 18 and under Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 10 designated locations throughout Fontana during the school closure. The program has served 381,960 meals to 190,980 youth. For more information about the free Grab and Go meals, visit www.fusd.net/coronavirus.
----- SENIOR SUPPORT PROGRAMMING
Since the COVID-10 emergency was declared, the city has continued to provide the Nutrition Program, Transportation Services Program, and Information and Referral Program to its senior membership.
• The Nutrition Program has prepared and delivered more than 6,300 meals in five weeks, an average of 1,260 meals a week, to its senior membership. The Nutrition Program has increased the delivery service and is now preparing and delivering 400 meals daily to its membership Monday through Friday.
• The Transportation Program has continued its service to its membership to essential destinations, including doctor's appointments and grocery stores. It is averaging 56 one-way trips per week and 11 one-way trips per day Monday through Friday.
• Another key component to our senior programming is Information and Referral. The city has reached out to all of the more than 1,300 members at the Fontana Community Senior Center and has its phone lines open to assist the senior community in finding resources and delivering information. In all, the staff at the Senior Center has made more than 1,600 phone calls to the senior membership and has received more than 700 calls for a total of more than 2,300 phone calls in six weeks. This is an average of 383 phone calls per week and averaging 76 phone calls per day Monday through Friday.
----- CONNECT WITH COMMUNITY SERVICES DEPARTMENT
Local residents can connect with the Community Services Department through the city’s website at Recreation.Fontana.org, email/text notifications, KFON TV (on Spectrum Cable channel 3, Frontier Communications channel 38, AT&T U-verse channel 99 and online at KFON.org) and on social media sites: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Nextdoor and on YouTube, in order to stay up to date on the latest announcements, resources and services.
KFON provides coverage of public meetings and rebroadcasts, press conferences, city government access channel maintenance and channel operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week. During the closure, the department has distributed a total of 48 digital communications and 840 hours of station community information updates community-wide to 215,000 residents.
"The Community Services Department is dedicated to ensuring that Fontana residents have services and resources to maintain healthy lives, grow meaningful relationships, and continue to have extraordinary experiences," the city said.
Persons can email the Community Services Department with any inquiries and questions at Recreation@Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.