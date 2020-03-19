While we are social distancing ourselves, why not be creative and have fun?
To help, the City of Fontana is sharing some ideas of family-fun activities to do at home.
Local residents are encouraged to post photos of the projects or activities in the discussion area of each event on the city's Facebook page.
A great way to put your brain to work is by doing a puzzle, or by playing board games with your family and friends.
"Share your fun moments with us using #FontanaTogether. Stay safe and healthy, Fontana!" said the Facebook message.
