The City of Fontana has announced the return of in-person summer programs starting June 14.
The Community Services Department will be offering modified recreational programming for the community while keeping the community’s health and wellbeing a top priority, the city said in a news release.
Fontana's in-person events had been restricted during the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but now COVID-19 cases have declined dramatically, allowing many activities to resume.
The city is continuing to follow state and local guidelines under the statewide emergency order to keep families safe while enjoying the following recreational opportunities:
• Swim lessons and recreational open swimming
• Eight Summer Day Camps
• Recreation classes (July)
• Fontana Cultural Arts
• Pee Wee Soccer
• Park shelter rentals
• Adult 55+ Senior Center clubs
Resident online registration will open Monday, May 17.
Programs will be listed online at Recreation.Fontana.org/PlayFontana in order to best serve the community and provide the most up-to-date information on registration and availability, the city said.
Pre-registration is required as a safety precaution.
In-person registration at select locations is available by appointment only by calling the Community Services Department at (909) 349-6900 or (909) 349-6901 (Spanish).
All participants will undergo a health screening when visiting the city's sites. They must also follow the standard COVID-19 protocols of wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart.
The Community Services Department will also maintain rigorous disinfecting and enhanced cleaning protocols, ask anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or who has been exposed to anyone with COVID-19 to stay home, and encourage frequent hand washing.
“The well-being and safety of our community is always paramount and guides all of our decisions at the City and Community Services Department,” said Director Garth Nelson. “We look forward to coming back to in-person and continue to offer services and resources that nurture healthy and active lives as well as provide extraordinary experiences.”
----- THE CITY'S popular Summer Camps will be held for ages 6-12 from June 14 to July 30. Interested persons are urged to plan early because spaces will be limited.
The Fontana Community Senior Center will also reopen for in-person programming, including clubs. Registration begins June 10. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact the center at (909) 854-5151.
Recreation class details and offerings will be available on the Community Services Department’s Perfect Mind registration web page at https://fontanaca.perfectmind.com.
Park shelter rentals are also available for public use and can be reserved online at https://fontanaca.perfectmind.com. Residents can also email ShelterReservations@Fontana.org or call the Community Services Department at (909) 349-6900 for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.