The coronavirus pandemic has created many challenges for the City of Fontana Community Services Department, including the closure of several facilities.
However, leaders of the department said they are remaining committed to ensuring that resilient community members have services and resources to maintain healthy lives, grow meaningful relationships and continue to have extraordinary experiences.
The Community Services Department looks forward to returning to regular programming and activities as soon as possible, the city said in a news release.
In the meantime, residents are encouraged to stay connected for new and upcoming virtual fall activities:
----- VIRTUAL RECREATION CENTER
The Virtual Recreation Center is a one-stop-shop to stay active, connected, and informed. This site brings programs and resources to families in efforts to make it easier for them to prioritize their health and well-being. Persons can visit Recreation.Fontana.org to choose from a variety of topics for all ages and abilities, including educational, sports, fitness, special needs, brain exercises, nature, mental health resources and arts and crafts.
----- VIRTUAL PROGRAMMING
Though COVID-19 has forced the city to change its plans, Fontana’s traditional family-fun events, recreational activities and educational programming are not lost. This fall, staff is busy creating and planning community programs, events and activities that can be enjoyed at a distance or from home. Here is an overview of the new online programming:
• Fontana’s Expanded Learning Program (FELP), in partnership with the Fontana Unified School District (FUSD) and the Fontana Boys and Girls Club, offers students the opportunity to participate in a variety of enrichment and academic activities. For registration or additional information, call the FELP Hotline at (909) 350-6585. The remote program includes homework support, health and wellness education, STEAM activities (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math), Leading Education Art Programs (LEAP) lessons, physical activities, school/principal/teacher support services, participant/family one-on-one support services, and English Learner support.
• Online recreation classes for all ages -- Now is the time to learn something new or fine-tune a talent with online courses. From Zumba to Taekwondo, there are classes for all ages and abilities. Classes fill up quickly, so interested persons are urged to register online at fontana.org/161/Programs-Classes. A person can create a recreation account to register for classes at www.Fontana.org/PerfectMind. For more information, call the Community Services Department at (909) 349-6900.
• Senior support programming -- The Fontana Community Senior Center is hosting new virtual programs and activities to keep the senior community engaged and entertained during the closure. Activities include drive-up bingo, virtual bingo, virtual chats, and take-home activities/DIY crafts kits. All activities are free and open to seniors ages 55 and over. Call the Fontana Community Senior Center at (909) 854-5151 for more information and to register.
• Above The Limits (ATL) special needs programming -- ATL has also begun virtual programming with “Poppin-In” virtual meetings that are held on the second and forth Wednesdays of the month. For more information, email abovethelimits@fontana.org or call (909) 854-5110.
• Special events -- Residents can mark their calendars for these upcoming events:
-- Drive-In Movie Night at Fontana Park, Oct. 30
-- Virtual Halloween events, Oct. 8 to Nov. 2
For a listing of events and activities, visit Events.Fontana.org.
Residents can connect with the Community Services Department through the city’s website at Recreation.Fontana.org, email/text notifications, KFON TV (on Spectrum Cable channel 33, Frontier Communications channel 38, AT&T U-verse channel 99 and online at KFON.org) and on the City of Fontana’s social media sites: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Nextdoor and on YouTube to stay up to date on the latest announcements, resources and services.
For any inquiries or questions, email Recreation@Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6900.
