July is known as Park and Recreation Month, and so it is appropriate that the City of Fontana has many events taking place at its parks and recreational facilities for residents to enjoy this month.
For information about these activities, visit Recreation.FontanaCA.gov or call (909) 349-6900.
Here are some of the events taking place in the upcoming weeks:
----- FONTANA WALKS
Residents are encouraged to keep active by walking this summer. Fontana Walks! started out as a small community walking group and now has more than 3,700 registered participants.
Events will take place on these dates:
• July 8 from 7-8 a.m. at the Mary Vagle Nature Center, 11501 Cypress Avenue
• July 27 from 6-7 p.m. at Southridge Park, 14501 Live Oak Avenue.
For more information, visit the Fontana-Walks webpage or call (909) 350-6542.
----- DIVE-IN MOVIES
The City of Fontana's Aquatics Program has four more movies to show this summer. The Dive-In Movies take place twice a week at two local pools in July.
Friday movies will be at the Heritage Pool, 7350 W. Liberty Parkway, and Saturday movies will be at the Don Day Pool, 14501 Live Oak Avenue from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Families are invited to have fun swimming and watching the entertainment on a big screen. Regular pool fees apply.
For more information, visit Aquatics.FontanaCA.gov or call (909) 349-6968.
----- FAMILY FUN NIGHT
Fontana's second Family Fun Night of the summer will take place on Saturday, July 8 at Sycamore Hills Park, 11075 Mayberry Street, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The free event will include games, crafts, inflatables, and live entertainment presented by the Rockstars of Tomorrow. The movie “Puss in Boots: Last Wish” will be shown.
For more information, call Special Events at (909) 349-6934 or email events@fontana.org.
----- SKATE NIGHTS
The City of Fontana is holding weekly Skate Nights at the Fontana Park Sports Pavilion, 15556 Summit Avenue.
The Skate Nights take place every Wednesday through July 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.
The family-friendly event includes music, games, and prizes. Participants should bring their own skates, scooters, and safety gear.
For more information, visit Recreation.FontanaCA.gov or call (909) 349-6900.
----- SPRING STREET NIGHT MARKET
Back by popular demand, the City of Fontana will be holding another Spring Street Night Market on Friday, July 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. This event will take place on Spring Street between Sierra and Juniper avenues.
There will be live music, food, drinks, vendors, graffiti art, jumpers, and crafts. For more information, visit Events.FontanaCA.gov or call (909) 349-6953.
----- CONCERTS IN THE PARK
Free concerts at Miller Park, 17004 Arrow Boulevard, will be held on Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. in July.
The schedule includes:
July 6 — Blink-180True (blink-182 tribute)
July 13 — DSB (Journey tribute)
July 20 — Kings of Queen (Queen tribute)
July 27 — Dreaming of You (Selena tribute)
For more information about any of the concerts, visit SummerConcerts.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6934.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.