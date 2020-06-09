Many children have enjoyed participating in the City of Fontana's Summer Camps each year, and the city wants to continue providing a positive experience for kids in 2020 -- but in a completely different format.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, city-owned buildings remain closed, meaning that the camps can't take place as usual.
However, Fontana will be holding a Virtual Summer Camp, inviting youth ages 5 to 12 to experience a summer of arts, science, active play, games, laughter, and daily challenges.
Registration is now available online only at SummerCamps.Fontana.org.
Fontana has gathered the best activities from its nine diverse summer camp programs and combined them into one location: the living room of the participant.
The Virtual Summer Camp will be taught by city staff Monday through Friday with eight weekly sessions offered between June 8 and July 31.
The camp supply materials will be provided to registered campers and made available with contactless pickup, which is included in the $30 weekly enrollment fee.
Children will experience a variety of engaging creative, social, health, and educational activities from the comfort and safety of their own home.
As participation requires a scheduled pickup of weekly activity materials, early registration is highly recommended.
The virtual camp will provide three main activities with online live stream demonstrations and instruction daily, and the login information to the virtual classroom will be provided to campers after registration. To participate in Fontana’s Virtual Summer Camp, an Internet connection and smart device is required.
Fontana’s Virtual Summer Camp can be supplemented with the Fontana Unified School District’s (FUSD) Meal Service. Although school is out for the summer, FUSD will be offering weekly summer meals for children 18 years and younger. Meals will be distributed on Wednesdays, only one site visit per day is allowed, at 11 school sites throughout Fontana. For more information on FUSD’s Meal Service, visit www.fusd.net or call (909) 357-5160, extension 29200.
For more information about the Virtual Summer Camp, call (909) 349-6900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.