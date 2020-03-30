In an effort to assist residents during the stay at home period due to COVID-19, the City of Fontana Community Services Department has launched a Virtual Recreation Center (Recreation.Fontana.org) that provides educational and fun at-home activities focused on online learning.
The topics range from health and nutrition to education and entertainment.
The webpage includes three sub-pages that offer several links of information and resources to Stay Active, Stay Connected, and Stay Informed.
• Stay Active
The Stay Active page offers ways to keep moving and to stay healthy while having fun.
• Stay Connected
The Stay Connected page offers resources on how to stay connected emotionally while practicing social distancing physically.
• Stay Informed
The Stay Informed page offers the latest local information regarding COVID-19.
"This is your place for fun and helpful resources in these challenging and stressful times," the City of Fontana said in a news release. "We are committed to ensuring that Fontana residents have resources to maintain healthy lives, grow meaningful relationships, and continue to have extraordinary experiences."
Local residents can visit Recreation.Fontana.org or follow the City of Fontana on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter as new updates and resources will be provided online as they become available.
"Please note that we do not endorse or receive funds to advertise any of the third party sites or services listed or referenced on this page," the city said.
"Share with us the fun activities you’re doing at home by using the hashtag #FontanaTogether and we will re-share on our site. If you have any great at-home activities or ideas to share, please email them to mvaladez@fontana.org."
