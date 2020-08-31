Despite the current health crisis, the City of Fontana, in partnership with the Fontana Unified School District (FUSD), will continue to provide a free after school program for students in kindergarten and grades 1-8.
The Fontana Expanded Learning Program (FELP), which is funded through a California Department of Education After School Education and Safety (ASES) grant, is aimed to promote social, physical, intellectual, and emotional development.
This year’s program has started remotely to support the FUSD's Distance Learning format due to the current State of California order regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
The city’s after school program offers students the opportunity to participate in a variety of enrichment and academic activities. The remote program includes the following:
• Homework support
• Health and wellness education
• STEAM activities (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math)
• Leading Education Art Program (LEAP) Lessons
• Physical activities
In addition to the above program components, during this unique time, the program will also provide the following support:
• School/Principal/Teacher support services
• Participant/Family one-on-one support services
• English Learner support
• Foster Youth and McKinney Vento support
• FUSD Grab & Go Meal distribution support
For registration or more information, call the FELP Hotline at (909) 350-6585.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.