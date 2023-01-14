The City of Fontana offers many classes and activities that provide plenty of exercise for residents wanting to stay healthy as 2023 begins.
One of the popular classes is a four-week Zumba Fitness Class on Mondays at the Heritage Center, 7350 W. Liberty Parkway. Sessions cost $25 for four weeks and will take place Jan. 30 to Feb. 20; Feb. 27 to March 27; and April 3 to April 24.
Other classes at the Heritage Center include:
• Karate will be held on Wednesdays starting on Feb. 1; the cost is $35.
• Extreme Hip-Hop will be offered on Thursdays starting on Feb. 2; the cost is $42.
For more information about the Heritage Center, call (909) 349-6968.
The Fontana Community Services Department provides classes for all ages and abilities. To register, visit FontanaCA.PerfectMind.com or call (909) 349-6900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.