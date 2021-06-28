Local residents are invited to celebrate America’s independence with the City of Fontana’s Fourth of July Fun Week.
Patriotic-themed activities for all ages will take place Monday, June 28 through Sunday, July 4.
"Everyone is invited to participate and show us their patriotic spirit," the city said in a news release. "Be sure to post pictures from any of these activities on social media with the hashtag #Fontana4thFun to be featured on the City’s webpage and social media as well as win some great prizes."
A variety of community-wide activities are being planned for the week, including:
• Kid’s Coloring Contest
Break out the crayons, because kids 12 years of age and under are invited to download a patriotic coloring page from the city's webpage to be featured on social media. Completed coloring pages should include the child's name and age and emailed to events@fontana.org no later than July 4.
• 4th of July Rocks Scavenger Hunt
It’s time to go exploring, because the city's recreation staff members have hidden some patriotic spirit throughout local parks, community centers and landmarks. Twenty patriotic painted rocks have been placed all over the city, so residents can feel free to jump in their car or take a stroll through the neighborhood to see what they can find. Residents can take a quick picture and send it to events@fontana.org to be entered to win a prize.
• Business Bingo
The city is offering a game of Fourth of July Local Business Bingo. The rules are simple: download and print a Bingo card from the 4th of July Fun Week webpage and then visit any four of the listed businesses in a row and make a purchase to get a space signed off. Once participants have completed four in a row, they can submit their card to events@fontana.org to be entered to win a prize.
• Flag Craft – Virtual Class
On Thursday, July 1 at 4 p.m., residents can join city staff online live to make a Fourth of July paper plate flag. A finished craft will make a great addition to any Fourth of July décor.
All submissions must be received by July 4 to be featured.
For full details, visit the Fontana Fourth Week of Fun activities webpage at https://www.fontana.org/2158/4th-of-July-Fun-Week. For more information, call (909) 349-6946 or email events@fontana.org.
