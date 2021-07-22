The City of Fontana is inviting local residents to transform their sidewalk into a masterpiece.
Community members of all ages can get creative and have fun in Fontana Art’s Chalk it Up! sidewalk chalk art contest.
Online registration for this free-to-enter contest is now open. Artwork submissions are due Monday, Sept. 6.
The event offers participants a chance to win gift card prizes and be featured on the Fontana Arts website.
Here is how to enter:
• Register online at FontanaCA.PerfectMind.com -- one entry per person (group entries accepted)
• Draw a chalk art masterpiece
• Snap a photo of your artwork and submit it by Sept. 6
• Email artist's name, title of artwork, digital photos, phone number and age group category to CulArts@fontana.org
Both the adult and youth (under 18) categories will feature a first place, second place and third place prize. Winners will be announced on Sept. 18.
For more information or to register, visit Arts.Fontana.org or call the Art Depot Monday through Friday at (909) 349-6975.
