July is Parks and Recreation Month, and all month long, a variety of virtual activities and live events are planned for Fontana residents of all ages and abilities, including a “Looking for Lucky" Scavenger Hunt, Drive-In Movie Night, and Fontana Arts Appreciation Week.
Alongside the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), Fontana’s Community Services Department is celebrating parks and recreation programs.
Local residents can get their family outdoors with many fun July activities and events. All event information is available at Recreation.Fontana.org.
Residents can follow the Community Services Department on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Nextdoor) to participate throughout July. Persons can also share their experience by posting a photo on social media using the hashtag #WeAreParksAndRec for a chance to win prizes.
Upcoming activities and events include:
• Virtual Summer Camp Connect2Play through July 31
• Free Drive-In Movie Night on Friday, July 17 featuring the film "Sing" at Fontana Park
• Lucky Lion at Play -- Lucky visits his favorite city sites via social media
• Be a Part of Fontana's Arts Appreciation Week, July 27-31
• Free "Looking for Lucky!" Citywide Scavenger Hunt, July 23-26
• Free Virtual Summer Concert Series on Thursdays at 6 p.m. on KFON-TV
For more information, call the Community Services Department at (909) 349-6900.
