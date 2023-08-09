The City of Fontana’s last Family Fun Night of the 2023 summer season will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12.
The free event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Oak Grove Park, 16265 Orchard Street.
The event will include live music by the Rockstars of Tomorrow, games, crafts, and the movie “DC League of Super-Pets.”
For more information, visit www.fontanaca.gov/3511/Family-Fun-Nights or call (909) 349-6900.
