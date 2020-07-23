The City of Fontana's first free Drive-In Movie Night was so popular that a second one is being planned.
The Community Services Department will be presenting the family film "Minions" on Friday, July 31 at Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Residents are invited to pack up the family and some snacks and watch the movie on a giant inflatable screen, with sound piped right into their car via AM radio.
"Minions" is a computer-animated comedy that was released in 2015.
Pre-registration is required and will open on Monday, July 27. All families must re-register at FontanaCA.PerfectMind.com as spaces are limited.
Parking lots will open at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk.
This event will follow social distancing guidelines and all participants are required to stay within their vehicle space.
The city's previous movie night on July 17 (featuring "Sing") was a success. Pre-registration was filled very quickly.
For more information about the Drive-In Movie Night, call (909) 349-6900.
