The City of Fontana will be holding a Drive-In Bingo event on Saturday, March 13.
The Community Services Department is getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit and wants local residents to join in on the fun.
Interested persons can register to be part of the free event, which will take place at Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue, beginning at 3 p.m.
Pre-registration is required and opens Saturday, March 6 at 8 a.m. at: https://fontanaca.perfectmind.com/SocialSite/MemberRegistration/MemberSignIn?
For more information, call (909) 349-6946.
