Local residents are invited to take part in the City of Fontana's first-ever Drive Thru Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3.
"Pack up the family for an afternoon of fun and egg hunting all from the comfort of your own vehicle," the city said on its website.
The free event will be held at Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue.
More than 30 larger-than-life colorful egg cutouts will be placed throughout the path for participants to spot while enjoying various spring scenery.
Before leaving the hunt, participants can say hello to the Easter Bunny and collect a special treat, the city said.
This socially distanced event is open to all ages and requires no pre-registration. Cars are welcome to drive through 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to enjoy the festivities. Vehicles must enter from the northern most entrance of Fontana Park off Knox Avenue. All participants must remain in their vehicles throughout the duration of the egg hunt.
For more information, visit Recreation.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6946.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.