The City of Fontana will be holding a Fourth of July Celebration this year, and it will take place at a new location — and also will offer free admission.
The event will be at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Boulevard, on Monday, July 4 starting at 6 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.
The celebration will also include live music as well as food and novelty vendors.
There will be a performance by Yachtley Crew, a band that plays soft rock from the 1970s and '80s.
The city did not have a July 4 event the past two years because of coronavirus concerns. Previously, it was held at the Fontana High School Stadium.
For more information, call (909) 349-6946 or email events@fontana.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.