Local residents are invited to experience creativity and inspiration from the comfort of home during the City of Fontana's Virtual Arts Appreciation Week from July 27 through July 31.
The week-long celebration highlights a variety of performing and visual art activities, performers, and artists available online at Arts.Fontana.org.
Residents can visit the Fontana Arts webpage daily during Arts Appreciation Week to discover new featured artists, experience entertainment, see art demonstrations and instruction, and view art lesson plans available for at-home arts participation.
The visual and performing art demonstrations will span a range of art mediums including cooking, bookbinding, painting, music, and acting with interactive and instructional lesson components.
Daily live-streamed artist "meet and greets" will be hosted and made available through Google Meets (Internet access and a Gmail account are required for participation).
While art videos, projects, activities, and lessons will be available at any time online during the week, the artist "meet and greets" will be available at 5 p.m. daily with the following schedule:
• Monday, July 27: Singing and music with Stargazer Productions (Fontana Center Stage Theater)
• Tuesday, July 28: Acting with actress Christine Liao
• Wednesday, July 29: Painting with artist Meg Cushing
• Thursday, July 30: Live art activity lesson and instruction with Art Depot Gallery
• Friday, July 31: Art paint night for ages 5 to 12 with Fontana Arts
NOTE: Participation in all activities is free, except for the Friday paint night activity. Friday paint night participants must pre-register for $7 and pick-up provided art materials by appointment prior to the virtual event.
In addition to these daily art activities and lessons, throughout Arts Appreciation Week community members can enjoy a virtual Art Depot Gallery tour, a Kid’s Art Activity Corner for at-home arts participation, and video highlights of past gallery Featured Artist Showcases, special events, and artist interviews.
Fontana Arts will also be hosting at-home art daily challenges, during which community members can submit photos of their sidewalk chalk art, paintings, and drawings for a chance to win a prize while supplies last. Residents can email their photo submissions to arts@fontana.org and must include their name and age with submittal. The city may elect to share any or all community art submittals on social media platforms and/or on the website.
For more information, visit Arts.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6900.
