The City of Fontana will be presenting Family Fun Nights at various locations on selected Saturdays during the summer.
These family-friendly events will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. and will include live entertainment, games, crafts, and inflatables.
Each Family Fun Night will conclude with a free movie. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the film.
Here is the schedule of locations and movies:
June 11 — Southridge Park – “Coco”
June 18 — Patricia Marrujo Park – “Tangled”
June 25 — Heritage Circle – “Clifford”
July 9 — Seville Park — “Encanto”
July 16 — Hunter’s Ridge Park — “Luca”
July 23 — Sycamore Hills Park — “Sing 2”
For more information, contact Special Events at (909) 349-6934 or email events@fontana.org.
