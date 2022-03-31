Summer is just around the corner, and the City of Fontana Community Services Department has eight camps for school-aged children starting June 6 at Fontana community centers and parks.
Participants will experience a variety of engaging creative, social, health, and educational activities at the following camps this summer:
• Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center, 15556 Summit Avenue — Camp Fit
• Heritage Neighborhood Center, 7350 W. Liberty Parkway — Camp J.E.D.
• Fontana Park Aquatic Center, 15610 Summit Avenue — Junior Lifeguard Camp
• Cypress Neighborhood Center, 8380 Cypress Avenue — Camp Imagination
• Art Depot Gallery and Steelworkers’ Auditorium, 16822 Spring Street — Fontana Arts Camp
• Mary Vagle Nature Center, 11501 Cypress Avenue — Nature Discovery Camp
• Don Day Neighborhood Center and Pool, 14501 Live Oak Avenue — Camp Southridge and Junior Lifeguard Camp
• Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue — Sports Camp
Summer camp sessions will be offered June 6 through July 29. Registration will begin for Fontana residents online on Saturday, April 2 at 8 a.m. at SummerCamps.Fontana.org.
Fontana resident walk-in registration will begin on Saturday, May 7 and non-resident online/walk-in registration will begin on Saturday, May 14. Online registration will begin at 8 a.m. and walk-in registration hours are based on the facility’s operational hours.
The Fontana Unified School District will be offering a daily lunch and an afternoon snack to registered camp participants.
Camp pricing starts at $100 per session. Interested persons can visit summercamps.fontana.org for more information on pricing for the 2022 season.
For additional information, call the Community Services Department at (909) 349–6900 (English) and (909) 349–6901 (Spanish), Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
