Does cabin fever have you searching for a safe opportunity to get the family out of the house? How about participating in a safe, family-fun, free, interactive activity?
Residents are invited to join the Fontana Community Services Department on a first-ever scavenger hunt throughout the city in search of Lucky the Lion, the Fontana mascot.
This scavenger hunt will give patrons an opportunity to participate from the safety of their car.
From Thursday, July 23 through Sunday, July 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., participants can go to www.fontana.org and download the map that identifies the location of 10 life-size cutouts of Lucky the Lion placed throughout the city.
Residents can follow the map and visit in any order they would like. Each cutout will have a secret letter in the corner; participants can gather all 10 letters to decode the secret word. Participants who email the secret word to events@fontana.org will be entered for a chance to win a prize.
All participants are encouraged to take photos throughout their scavenger hunt and post on social media using #LookingforLucky. Use of a smartphone with GPS capability and a camera are recommended for the best experience.
For more information about Looking for Lucky, call the Community Services Department at (909) 349-6900 or email Special Events at events@fontana.org.
