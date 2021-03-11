The City of Fontana will be offering a Virtual Spring Camp for children during the week of March 22-26.
Students ages 5-12 will experience a variety of engaging creative, social, health and wellness, and educational activities from the comfort and safety of their own home, the city said in a news release.
"Fontana has mixed and matched the best activities from our nine diverse camp programs and combined them into one to be done via Google Classroom," the city said. "Students will participate in arts, science, active play, games, and daily challenges."
The camp will be taught by city staff Monday through Friday.
Camp materials will be provided to registered campers and made available with contactless pickup, which is included in the $30 enrollment fee for the week. (Some additional household items may be needed, such as tape, glue, and scissors.)
To participate in the virtual camp, an Internet connection and smart device is required. The event will provide three main activities with online livestream demonstrations via Google Classroom and instruction daily. The login information to the virtual classroom will be given to campers after registration.
Early registration is highly recommended. Registration is now available online only at http://ow.ly/lg4r50DOqGS, Virtual Spring Camp.
For more program information, call (909) 349-6984.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.