The City of Fontana’s Youth Community Theater will be presenting “The Lion King Jr.” on Nov. 4, 5, and 6.
Local residents are invited to see Pumbaa, Timon and Simba sing “Hakuna-Matata” during the show at the Steelworkers’ Auditorium, 8437 Sierra Avenue.
The cast members include talented youth ages 7-18.
Performances will be Friday, Nov. 4 at 5:30 and 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 per seat (additional fees for non-residents apply).
For more information, visit www.fontana.org/160/Fontana-Arts or call (909) 349-6979.
