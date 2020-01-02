The City of Fontana is inviting residents to check out the 2020 Winter/Spring Activities Brochure to find their favorite city classes, events, and programs starting in the New Year.
The new brochure is available now online at Brochure.Fontana.org. Online and registration for programs and classes are underway.
The 2020 Winter/Spring season offers a wide variety of activities that focus on kick-starting the new decade to hit residents' health and fitness resolutions. Inside the brochure, details will be provided on several new health and fitness classes, including yoga, circuit training, personal training, Zumba, and the Fontana Walks! events presented by Healthy Fontana.
The brochure is also filled with information of community program highlights such as aquatics, sports, health and fitness, martial arts, child development, Tiny Tots, performing and visual arts, special needs, dance, gymnastics, active seniors, as well as enrichment and community assistance classes.
These are some of the events featured in the Winter/Spring Brochure:
• Fontana Walks! – Jan. 18
• Disney’s "The Lion King Jr." auditions – Feb. 13
• Fontana Walks! – Feb. 15
• Fontana Arts Jazz Fest – Feb. 22
• Black History Parade and Expo – Feb. 29
• Fontana Car Show – March 6
• Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council Leadership Summit – March 7
• Fontana Walks! – March 21
• Fontana Car Show – April 3
• New Book Festival – April 4
• Walk for Kids – April 5
• Easter events at Jessie Turner, Cypress Center, and Don Day Center – April 11
• Veterans Resource Fair – April 18
• Fontana Walks! – April 18
• Earth Day event – April 22
For more information, call the Community Services Department Main Office at (909) 349-6900.
