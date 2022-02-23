“Heaven’s little light” will shine down on Auto Club Speedway prior to the WISE Power 400 race on Sunday, Feb. 27.
Collective Soul, a band which reached great heights in popularity in the 1990s, will perform a 60-minute concert in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone.
The group’s performance will rev fans up for the NASCAR Cup Series race and will be the musical highlight of the Fontana track’s 25th anniversary celebration.
“What’s great about Collective Soul is that, like Auto Club Speedway, they’re just as relevant today as they were back in the 1990s,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “That staying power is a testament to their unwavering dedication to their fans and the commitment to their craft.”
Collective Soul burst onto the scene in 1993 with the landmark debut album “Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid” and hit the top of the charts with singles like “Shine,” “December,” and “The World I Know.”
The Georgia band is continuing to produce new music, including the 2019 album “Blood.”
And now E Roland (vocals / guitar), Dean Roland (rhythm guitar), Jesse Triplett (lead guitar / background vocals), Will Turpin (bass / background vocals) and Johnny Rabb (drums / background vocals) are ready to make their first live Southern California appearance in nearly three years.
“It’s been too long,” E Roland said. “We can’t wait to get back on stage and collectively celebrate this special weekend with all of our great fans at Auto Club Speedway.”
The 2022 WISE Power 400 will cap two days of NASCAR racing on the high-speed, two-mile oval at Auto Club Speedway. Racing begins Saturday, Feb. 26 with the Production Alliance Group 300, the second race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Then on Sunday, Feb. 27, the WISE Power 400 will be Fontana’s first NASCAR Cup Series race since Alex Bowman took the checkered flag on March 1, 2020.
Tickets for both days are on sale now at www.autoclubspeedway.com.
