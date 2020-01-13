Comedian Carlos Mencia will be performing at the Ontario Improv at the Ontario Mills Mall during the weekend of Jan. 16-19.
Mencia, who was born in Honduras (the 17th of 18 children), began his career doing stand-up on amateur night at the comedy club Laugh Factory. He later showcased at the Comedy Store and became a regular, performing nightly.
After he found success on the Los Angeles circuit, Mencia was named "International Comedy Grand Champion" on Buscando Estrellas (the Latino version of "Star Search"). This led to appearances on "In Living Color," "The Arsenio Hall Show," "Moesha" and "An Evening at the Improv."
Mencia continued his journey up the comedy ladder by headlining "The Three Amigos" tour with Freddy Soto and Pablo Francisco, which sold out in record time around the United States.
Later, he performed on his own Comedy Central special, which was a huge hit.
Mencia starred opposite Ben Stiller and Michelle Monaghan in the Farrelly Brothers’ feature film "The Heartbreak Kid" and also starred in the family comedy "Our Family Wedding" alongside America Ferrara and Forrest Whitaker.
Since 2007, every holiday season Mencia has embarked on a USO Tour to the Persian Gulf to entertain the troops serving overseas.
His current tour, called the “C 4 Urself Tour,” has been making stops all around the country.
Showtimes are Thursday at 8 p.m., Friday at 7:30 and 10:45 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., and Sunday at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $25. For more information, visit https://improv.com/ontario.
