Dane Cook

Comedian Dane Cook will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater on Friday, March 31.

Cook has gained popularity because of his six comedy albums, his stand-up shows, and his movie acting.

Several other shows are planned at Yaamava’ Theater in the upcoming weeks, including:

Saturday, April 1 — Alter Bridge

Friday, April 14 — Franco Escamilla

Sunday, April 16 — The Dreams

Friday, April 21 — Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Sunday, April 23 — Vice Ganda

Thursday, April 27 — Maluma

Saturday, April 29 — Chelsea Handler

Sunday, April 30 — Zac Brown Band

For more information about any of these events, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater

