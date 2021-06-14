Due to overwhelming demand, superstar comedian Jo Koy will bring his Just Kidding World Tour to Toyota Arena in Ontario on Dec. 11.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at noon. Tickets will be available to purchase at TicketMaster.com or at the Arena Box Office.
Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. The hugely relatable comic pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son.
In 2020, Koy kicked off the tour with a bang with four sold-out shows and selling more than 25,000 tickets at both the Chase Center in San Francisco and The Forum in Los Angeles. He continues selling out and breaking records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world, including Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
In March, the comedian released his autobiography "Mixed Plate" with Harper Collins Publishers. In this funny and moving memoir, Koy uncovers the stories behind his stand-up: the conflict, the drama, and the laughter as he struggles to find his place in the entertainment industry, a country and the world.
This spring Koy will shoot the comedy film, "Easter Sunday," which will be based on Koy’s life experiences and will be set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday.
The comedian has had five highly-rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix and has appeared on many TV shows. In 2019, he reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts for his stand-up comedy album, "Live From Seattle."
For more information, visit Toyota-Arena.com.
