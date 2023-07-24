Sebastian Maniscalco

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will perform at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30.

Maniscalco, who has released six comedy specials, is widely known for his physical comedy. He also has had supporting acting roles in the movies “Green Book” and “The Irishman.”

Yaamava’ Theater is hosting several events in the month of August, including:

Saturday, Aug. 5 — Rain

Friday, Aug. 11 — The Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday, Aug. 12 — KWS Backroads Blues Festival

Sunday, Aug. 13 — Peter Frampton

Sunday, Aug. 20 — Duran Duran

Saturday, Aug. 26 — Darius Rucker

Wednesday, Aug. 30 — Counting Crows

For more information about any of these events, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.