Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30.
Maniscalco, who has released six comedy specials, is widely known for his physical comedy. He also has had supporting acting roles in the movies “Green Book” and “The Irishman.”
Yaamava’ Theater is hosting several events in the month of August, including:
Saturday, Aug. 5 — Rain
Friday, Aug. 11 — The Smashing Pumpkins
Saturday, Aug. 12 — KWS Backroads Blues Festival
Sunday, Aug. 13 — Peter Frampton
Sunday, Aug. 20 — Duran Duran
Saturday, Aug. 26 — Darius Rucker
Wednesday, Aug. 30 — Counting Crows
For more information about any of these events, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.