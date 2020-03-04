Comedian Steve Treviño will be performing at the Ontario Improv during the weekend of March 6-8.
Finding his way from a Hispanic upbringing in a small South Texas town to living his dream in Hollywood has infused Treviño’s comedy with a “Tex-Mex” sensibility, yet as a performer he has a uniquely American voice that transcends anything about ethnicity, making him universally relatable.
Outside of being a national headliner, Treviño has made memorable appearances on "The Late Late Show," "Comics Unleashed" and "BET Comic View," among others. He also wrote on "Mind of Mencia" and produced and wrote on rapper Pitbull’s "La Esquina."
Treviño landed in the Nielsen Top 20 with his first Showtime comedy special, "Grandpa Joe's Son." His second special, "Relatable," is currently streaming on Netflix.
In his latest special, "‘Til Death," Treviño, promoted as "America's favorite husband," gives a bitingly honest take on the day-to-day joy of marriage, kids and living life with your best friend.
Showtimes are Friday at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday at 7 and 9:30 p.m., and Sunday at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $22-$25. For more information, visit https://improv.com/ontario.
