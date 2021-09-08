Many stars of the comic book world, including renowned artist John Cassaday, will be appearing at Comic Con Revolution on Dec. 18 and 19 at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario.
Cassaday, an Eisner Award-winning artist, is best known for co-creating the acclaimed DC/Wildstorm series “Planetary,” Marvel’s best-selling “Astonishing X-Men,” and the launch of the “Star Wars” ongoing series from Marvel. Cassaday's work has been exhibited in Hong Kong, Paris, New York City and the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, DC.
Also attending Comic Con Revolution will be comic book and “X-Men” legend Chris Claremont; “Star Wars” author Timothy Zahn; actors Sam J. Jones and Lou Ferrigno; AEW Wrestling stars Darby Allin, Brian Cage and Sammy Guevara; and voice actors from “Justice League,” “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” and “Gears of War.”
“We are looking forward to another fantastic Comic Con Revolution event at the Ontario Convention Center,” said Michael Krouse, president and CEO of Greater Ontario Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The amount of visitors drawn to our area for this type of entertainment is amazing and we are here to welcome people from around the nation.”
In addition to guests, the exhibit floor will be filled with comics, collectibles, clothing, props, star cars, and of course a massive artists alley.
The Cosplay Revolution contest hosted by Ming Chen and professional cosplayer Ani-Mia will be held Saturday, Dec. 18 with a first place cash prize of $500 for Best in Show.
“We have so much in store for our guests this December and cannot wait to be back in the Inland Empire,” said co-owner Drew Seldin. “The weekend will be amazing with something for everyone in the family.”
For tickets and more information, visit www.comicconrevolution.com.
