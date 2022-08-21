“Summer Lovin’,” a concert featuring the Commodores and Malo, will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
The show will also include performances by Brenton Wood, Trish Toledo, the Lovelites, Latasha Lee, the Chantels, the Notations, the Moments, and Thee Sinseers.
The Commodores have gone through various lineup changes over the years, but they have kept playing at arenas, theaters, and festivals around the world.
Malo and Brenton Wood have many fans in the local area, and they have performed at concerts in Fontana over the past decade.
The concert will begin at 6 p.m., and doors open at 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.toyota-arena.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.